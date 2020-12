A 37-year-old Hubbard Lake woman is in Alpena County Jail for meth.

Police say they stopped the woman Tuesday afternoon on M-32 in Green Township.

Further investigation led to police finding the suspect, Ashley Nicole Nolan, had meth.

She was arrested and taken to Alpena County Jail.

Nolan now faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and is due back in court January 6,2021.