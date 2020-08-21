- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Hubbard Lake Man Faces 13 Felonies for Drugs and Weapons

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 21, 2020
256 Views
0

A Hubbard Lake man faces 13 felonies after being busted by detectives earlier this month.

Police say this man, Scott Michael Henning, has been under investigation since late July for selling drugs in Hubbard Lake. 

After further investigation Henning was arrested and faces 13 felonies including: Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory involving a Weapon, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000.00 fine, Attempted Delivery/Manufacture of Ecstasy/MDMA a 20 year felony, Felony Firearm and Possession of Firearm without a License.

Henning was arraigned and is currently in Alpena County Jail on a $150,000 bond. 

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. 

 

Post Views: 256



Trending Now
Clare Co. Police Find Suspect Responsible for Amish Buggy Hit and Run
Sierra Searcy August 17, 2020
Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo County Crash
Andrea Ludema August 18, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Hubbard Lake Man Faces 13 Felonies for Drugs and Weapons
Share No Comment