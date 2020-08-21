Hubbard Lake Man Faces 13 Felonies for Drugs and Weapons

A Hubbard Lake man faces 13 felonies after being busted by detectives earlier this month.

Police say this man, Scott Michael Henning, has been under investigation since late July for selling drugs in Hubbard Lake.

After further investigation Henning was arrested and faces 13 felonies including: Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory involving a Weapon, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000.00 fine, Attempted Delivery/Manufacture of Ecstasy/MDMA a 20 year felony, Felony Firearm and Possession of Firearm without a License.

Henning was arraigned and is currently in Alpena County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.