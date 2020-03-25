How to Apply for Unemployment in Michigan Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

With many people being out of a job unemployment has risen and because of the coronavirus Michigan Works! offices have closed for walk-ins.

Here is how you can apply for benefits during COVID-19 pandemic:

Make an appointment.

File an online application

Call 866 500-0017 to file a claim

When filing online experts say to keep in mind that since there are so many people filing claims the system has been overwhelmed.

Workers have 28 days to file a claim from the time they stopped working, which is an extension from the normal 14-day deadline.

Those who qualify for unemployment include:

Workers who have been temporarily laid off or lost their job through no fault of their own, and who have earned wages in Michigan over the past 18 months.

Sick workers: Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

Workers caring for children out of school or ill family members: Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders: Individuals working in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.