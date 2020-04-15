House Still Standing After Fire in Antrim Co.

A house in Central Lake Township, near Torch Lake, is still standing after catching on fire Tuesday evening.

Authorities say three fire departments arrived at the scene just before 10 p.m to find the house in flames, the fire spreading to the roof and attic.

Fire crews battled the fire up until 1:30 Wednesday morning on Lake Street just off of Northeast Torch Lake Dr.

Thankfully everyone in the home was able to get out without being hurt.