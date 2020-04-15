- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

House Still Standing After Fire in Antrim Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 15, 2020
576 Views
0

A house in Central Lake Township, near Torch Lake, is still standing after catching on fire Tuesday evening.

Authorities say three fire departments arrived at the scene just before 10 p.m to find the house in flames, the fire spreading to the roof and attic.

Fire crews battled the fire up until 1:30 Wednesday morning on Lake Street just off of Northeast Torch Lake Dr.

Thankfully everyone in the home was able to get out without being hurt.

Post Views: 576



Trending Now
Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, and Mason Co. Sheriff's Office Oppose Some of Gov. Whitmer's Executive Orders
Sierra Searcy April 15, 2020
Traverse City Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase and Hitting Patrol Car
Sierra Searcy April 13, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
House Still Standing After Fire in Antrim Co.
Share No Comment