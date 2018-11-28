House Passes Coast Guard Bill Regulating Ballast Water From Ships

Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a Coast Guard bill that will change how ballast water and incidental discharges from ships are regulated.

Ballast water discharged from ocean-going ships is the most common pathway for aquatic invasive species to enter the lakes.

Vessels that operate solely within the Great Lakes, move aquatic invasive species around the lakes once they arrive.

Current regulations and state rules will remain in place until the new federal rules are implemented.

This legislation was passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month and now moves to the White House for the President’s signature.