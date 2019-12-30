- Advertisement -
House Fire in Alpena Township Leaves One Dead

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 30, 2019
A house fire in Alpena has left one person dead. 

Sunday, around 4:23 a.m. authorities arrived at the fiery scene of Lakeview Drive in Alpena Township, to find a residence fully immersed in flames. 

Authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, and although efforts were made to enter the home, the extent of the fire stopped them from going in. 

Both Alpena Township Fire and Alpena City Fire Department were at the scene but the fire was too strong to put out. 

After the fire was extinguished, there was one person found dead inside the home. 

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

House Fire in Alpena Township Leaves One Dead
