Houghton Lake Post Trooper Receives ‘Life Saving Award’

A trooper who saved the life of a 62- year old woman from a house fire in early October…Received the Life-Saving Award from the Sons of the American Revolution.

Trooper Adam Whited of the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post was one of the first on the scene to a raging fire…

When he arrived he along with two firefighters– saw that one bedroom was smoking.

They went into the burning home where they found Denise Schroeter

She was unconscious and lying on the kitchen floor– trooper whited pulled her out of the fire.

And she regained consciousness once outside.

Trooper Whited was awarded for saving a human life under emergency conditions…