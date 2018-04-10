Houghton Lake Man Wins Big in Michigan Lottery

A Houghton Lake man is looking forward to some financial freedom after winning big in the Michigan Lottery.

Mike Darocha matched the five white balls in the Lucky for Life to win $25,000 a year for life.

He bought his winning ticket at the Country Peddler Store in Houghton Lake.

Darocha said that his wife always checks the tickets, and she told him that he had won second prize.

But he didn’t know second prize was this much!

Darocha chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

With his winnings, Darocha said he plans to buy “whatever he wants.”

He’s been retired for several years and he hopes that now he can convince his wife to take a vacation with him.