Houghton Lake Man Scammed Out of $30k

Conned out $30,000 , A Houghton Lake man fell victim to a scam and did not realize it until the money was already sent.

Authorities say the victim contacted the Houghton Lake post about a woman claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

He was told by the fraudster that a car in Texas was leased in his name with his social security number.

The victim was told to send a whopping $30,000 dollars to avoid being arrested.

He didn’t believe the woman until he was contacted by a person claiming to be an officer from the Houghton Lake Post.

The victim was told to purchase $10,000 in gift cards, he did as instructed, he then was told to send $20,000 through the Federal Express, he again did as he was told.

It wasn’t until the victim called his bank to transfer money between accounts that the banker told him he was being scammed and to contact authorities immediately.

Thankfully a trooper was able to stop the delivery of an additional $20,000.

Michigan State Police wants to remind you that ” neither the state police nor any other government agency will ever call or contact you and demand you send money in order to avoid arrest. It is a scam.”