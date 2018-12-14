Houghton Lake Man in Custody After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

A Roscommon County man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Police arrested 49 year-old Tyrone Graham of Houghton Lake after

State Police responded and found evidence that he had physically assaulted the woman.

Officers arrested Graham and lodged him in the Roscommon County Jail.

During the investigation, a trooper learned that Graham was a convicted felon, and received a report that he kept a handgun in a safe at his residence.

After a search, officers located a handgun and ammunition inside.

The Roscommon Prosecutor issued warrants charging Graham with Domestic

Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.