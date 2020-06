A 72-year-old Houghton Lake man rolled over and was stuck in his car after a crash in Roscommon County.

Police say a driver was turning left on M-55 and crashed into the 72-year-old man.

That is when the car rolled over, and he became trapped inside his car.

The 72-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

The driver turning left was not injured and was issued a citation for not stopping for traffic.