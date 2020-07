A Houghton Lake man may spend up to ten years in prison for possession of meth.

During a traffic stop police say this man, James Duncan, had Methamphetamine in his possession.

Police stopped the suspect on M-55 in Denton Township.

He was arrested and taken to Roscommon County Jail.

He now faces a felony charge for possession and was released on bond.

Duncan is awaiting his next court appearance.