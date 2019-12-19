- Advertisement -
Houghton Lake Authorities Want Your Help Solving A Series Of Vehicle Thefts

December 19, 2019
Troopers from Houghton Lake are asking for your help in solving multiple car larcenies that happened in the Houghton Lake Heights area.

The larcenies happened in the early hours Thursday morning.

So far authorities believe the suspect was on foot and opening doors that were unlocked, and taking personal items out of the vehicles.

The suspect is still on the loose. Police ask if you have any information on the crimes to contact them immediately at 989-422-5101.

