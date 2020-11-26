Homeless Man Found Living in Home Listed for Sale in Kalkaska County, Under Investigation for Fraud

Authorities are now investigating a fraud and squatting case out of Kalkaska.

Police say the homeowner was driving by the home she put up for sale when she noticed a light was on.

When she went inside she found a man there.

The man told her his name was Dr. Timothy Olges.

The homeowner then called police, who later identified the man as being homeless.

The man had been living there for a couple days before being discovered by the woman.

Police say the man now identified as Michael Mckay is also responsible for a string of scams.

They say he would list properties for rent on Craigslist, take the deposit, and leave renters with no place to live and no refund.

Police say if you were ever scammed by Mckay, to call Kalkaska Central Dispatch at (231) 258-3350.