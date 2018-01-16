Home Under Renovation Destroyed by Fire in Grand Traverse County

A home under construction was completely destroyed after a late night fire.

At around 10:22 Monday night, Grand Traverse 911 got a call of a house fire on North Shore Court on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Green lake Township.

Five departments responded, and once on scene, found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were on scene for around four hours battling the blaze.

Green Lake Township Fire Chief David Cutway says they had difficulty fighting the fire because they could not access the gas shut-off valve.

A crew from Consumers was called in to dig up the line and manually shut it off.

Once the fire was extinguished, the home was completely destroyed.

Chief Cutway says the home was being renovated at the time and no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.