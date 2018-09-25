- Advertisement -
Home Heating Credit September 30th Deadline Approaching

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 25, 2018
Time is running out to apply for the state’s Home Heating Credit.

The Michigan Agency for Energy reminds qualified homeowners or renters that they must apply by the September 30th deadline.

The credit, for most people, is based on a comparison between either your standard credit allowance or your actual heating costs and total household resources.

The credit is designed to provide assistance to low income, deaf, disabled or blind persons and disabled veterans.

Michigan residents who are not in these groups may also qualify for the credit.

The form can be found on the Department of Treasury’s website – michigan.gov/taxes.

