Hit and Run Suspect Turns Himself In

A Lake City man has turned himself in following a hit and run in Missaukee County.

The 35-year-old suspect contacted the Missaukee County Sheriff’s office around 5:30 pm on Friday, July 17 and turned himself in.

The hit and run occurred around 9:30am on Friday, resulting in a 51-year-old McBain man being airlifted to Munson Medical center for serious injuries.

Authorities say both the 51-year-old McBain man and the Lake City suspect were traveling north on 7 mile road when the suspects vehicle struck the rear of the first vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the 51-year-old driver of the first vehicle to lose control of the vehicle and leave the roadway, where it rolled over and sheared a telephone pole before coming to a rest.

A witness captured cell phone video of the crash, shortly before the suspect vehicle sped away.

The investigation is ongoing and has been sent to the prosecutor for charges.

Video was provided by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s office.