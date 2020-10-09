- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Hillman Man Arrested For Operating Chop Shop, After Police Search for Stolen Jeep

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 9, 2020
67 Views
0

A stolen Jeep led to the bust of a chop shop in Montmorency County. 

Police say it all started when they were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle out of Alpena. 

Police later  found the Jeep on a property along with 50 other vehicles.

Detectives say the vehicle’s parts were being used on other Jeeps on the property. 

A warrant was issued for this man, Steven Mark Casebier.

He was arrested back in September and arraigned this week. 

Casebier now faces a felony and was released on a $25,000 cash bond. 

He is due back in court October 16.

Post Views: 67



Trending Now
Kalkaska Man Dead After Being Ejected from Car in Kalkaska Township Crash
Sierra Searcy October 8, 2020
BREAKING: Michigan Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor Whitmer's Virus Executive Orders
Andrea Ludema October 2, 2020

You are reading
Hillman Man Arrested For Operating Chop Shop, After Police Search for Stolen Jeep
Share No Comment