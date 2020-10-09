Hillman Man Arrested For Operating Chop Shop, After Police Search for Stolen Jeep
Posted On October 9, 2020
67 Views0
A stolen Jeep led to the bust of a chop shop in Montmorency County.
Police say it all started when they were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle out of Alpena.
Police later found the Jeep on a property along with 50 other vehicles.
Detectives say the vehicle’s parts were being used on other Jeeps on the property.
A warrant was issued for this man, Steven Mark Casebier.
He was arrested back in September and arraigned this week.
Casebier now faces a felony and was released on a $25,000 cash bond.
He is due back in court October 16.