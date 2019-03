Gas prices in Michigan have jumped to as high as 2.86 a gallon in Northern Michigan.

Matter of fact, Gas Buddy-dot-com says Michigan has seen the biggest jump in the nation.

The culprit- says Gas Buddy?

The transition to cleaner, more expensive summer gasoline which is tightening

The average gallon of regular gas nationwide is up 35 cents

Triple A Michigan says the average price of regular in the state is $2.73