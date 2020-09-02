Helmet Possibly Saved Mans Life in Motorcycle Crash, Police Say

A crash that authorities are saying could have been fatal, only left a Alpena man with a few scars and an injured ankle.

Police say they arrived at the scene of M-32 Tuesday morning to find the victim, Joseph Bracken, lying on the side of the road.

Bracken had hit a deer causing him to lose control of his motorcycle.

Police say the victim appeared to have abrasions and an ankle injury.

He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Bracken was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which police say probably saved his life.