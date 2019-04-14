Hello Missilia Helping Female Vets

There is something new going on in Traverse City, and it’s called Hello Missilia.

It is a female peer support group for those who have served in the armed forces or as a first responder.

Sunday morning at Warrior Combat Training on Woodmere three female vets got together in the group’s first meet-up where they got some one on one instruction from a trained mixed martial artist

The goal is empowerment and re-enforcing the thought that female vets are not alone.

Crystal Jeffords is retired U.S. Army who served in Iraq where she was sexaully assaulted more than once by someone in her unit.

She says groups like this give female vets a voice.

For more information go to hellomissilia.com