Health Department District #10 COVID-19 Update Includes More Cases and Exposure Sites

The Grand Traverse County Health Department (GTCHD) reports 11 new positive cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday bringing the total to 120 positive cases, 39 recoveries, and 5 deaths, leaving 76 active cases in Grand Traverse County residents.

Approximately 8,500 residents have been tested to date with a 7-day average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Grand Traverse County is listed at a medium-risk level on the MI Safe Start Map.

New community exposures are reported out when they are identified, however, most exposures are able to be followed up on directly.

During case investigations, the following locations were identified as potential low-risk, public exposure sites:

· The Little Fleet: 7/10 and 7/11. Exact times unknown

· Low Bar: 7/10, 5 – 8 P.M.

· The Parlor: 7/10. Exact times unknown

· Elite Fitness North: 7/11. Before 2 P.M.

Anyone who was at one of the above locations during the dates and times listed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from their exposure date.

If you seek testing, please remember once you get tested you should not be going out and visiting local shops and restaurants or other public spaces while waiting for test results.

Anyone who gets tested for COVID-19 must remember to stay home and away from others as much as possible until they have received a negative test result, or once they have passed their isolation period as advised by the health department if they test positive.

The public should also assume the potential risk for COVID-19 exposure when going into any business and should always be wearing masks, social distancing and follow other safety guidelines to reduce the spread in Grand Traverse County.