Hawaiian Officials Say Emergency Alert Warning of Missile Was False

A false Emergency Alert in Hawaii left many confused and panicked.

At around 8:07AM Hawaii Time Saturday, an emergency alert was sent out warning Hawaiians about a “Ballistic Missile Threat” and told them to “Seek Immediate Shelter.”

The message went on to say that it was not a drill.

But now, officials say, that was not the case at all.

Hawaii Governor David Ige says during a standard change of shift, an employee pushed the wrong button, sending out the alert.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard posted on twitter minutes later that the alert was false.

A follow up alert message was sent out 38 minutes later.

Now, Governor Ige says “The public must have confidence in our emergency alert system” and he will work to prevent an indent like this from happening again.