Having trouble receiving us? Rescan your TV!

If you’ve received NewsNet or any of WMNN’s subchannels (Antenna TV, Bounce, Court TV Mystery, Grit, Light, Buzzr, Court TV, This TV, or MI TV 12) using an antenna in the past and are now having trouble receiving them – you’ll need to rescan your TV to continue receiving these channels.

On July 17, 2020, we upgraded our transmitter to provide a better signal to antenna viewers throughout the region. This upgrade means it will be easier than ever for viewers who have received WMNN via antenna in the past to receive our channels, and some antenna viewers who never received WMNN will now be able to receive our signal.

However, as a result of this upgrade, antenna viewers will need to rescan their TVs to continue receiving our channels (or begin receiving them, if you haven’t in the past). The exact process to do so varies by TV manufacturer, but it can be found somewhere within your TV’s menu. Check your TV’s user manual for exact instructions.

This upgrade does not affect cable TV viewers; if you’re watching TV using cable, you do not need to take any action to continue receiving NewsNet or MI TV 12.

Thank you for watching WMNN. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve you with our new, stronger signal!