Have You Seen This Man: Mt. Pleasant Police Ask for Help Finding Burglary Suspect

Meanwhile Mt. Pleasant police need your help in finding a burglary suspect.

This is a picture of the man who allegedly stole items from an ez mart on south Masson Street in Mt Pleasant.

He is described as a white man in his 30’s around 5’9 or 6’0 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark color hoodie.

The man escaped in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any tips or if you have seen this man, Mt. Pleasant police urges you to call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.