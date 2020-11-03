Harrisville Man Arrested for Assault and Domestic Violence After Threatening Woman with Hatchet in Alcona Co.

A Harrisville man has been arraigned for allegedly threatening a woman with a hatchet last Thursday.

Police say they were called to a home in Harrisville for a report of an assault.

The victim called 911 and said she had gotten into an argument with this man 37-year-old Adam Dean Johnson.

She says during the argument Johnson held a hatchet to her head and threatened her.

Further investigation led to the suspects arrest.

He was arrested and taken to Alcona County Jail.

Johnson was arraigned and now faces charges for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Violence.