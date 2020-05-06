Harrison Woman Sentenced Up to 20 Years in Prison for Multiple Charges

A Harrison woman has been sentenced to prison for multiple charges and it is not her first time around the block.

Nicole Trotter was sentenced on Monday in Clare County to 23 months to 20 years in prison for resisting police, leading police on a chase, probation violation and for being an habitual 4th offender.

These charges come from her running from police on foot, jumping a fence at a local market, stealing their truck and then leading police on a high speed chase back in April of last year.

Trotter crashed the truck and got away but was found by police two days later.

Authorities say when they tried to arrest Trotter she resisted officers but was eventually arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.

Trotter plead guilty to all charges and has to pay over $15,000.