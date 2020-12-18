Harrison Woman Busted with Over 100 Grams of Meth

A Harrison woman is behind bars after being busted with over 100 grams of meth and other drugs.

Tuesday police say they pulled the woman over in Denton Township.

During the stop, the woman gave police a fake I.D. and was later identified as Kristeen Howell.

Police searched the woman’s car and found a large amount of meth and suspected cocaine.

Police also found cash, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Howell now faces four charges for possession and intent to deliver drugs.

The suspect has been arraigned and is due back in court on December 17.