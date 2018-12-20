- Advertisement -
Harrison Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Molesting Minor Child

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On December 20, 2018
A judge has sentenced a Harrison man who pleaded guilty in November for molesting a minor child in Roscommon and Clare counties.

A judge sentenced Andrew Patnode to 11 to 45 years, with credit for 503 days already served.

He will also have to pay just under $2,000 in fines, costs, and court appointed attorney fees.

This sentence will run concurrent with the prison sentence he is serving for the Roscommon County conviction stemming from this investigation.

That sentence is 15 years to 45 years in prison.

