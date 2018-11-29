- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Harrison Man Headed to Prison After Admitting to Several Crimes

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On November 29, 2018
139 Views
0

A Harrison man is headed to prison after admitting to multiple crimes.

In October, Byron Clemons plead guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault of a Prison Employee, and resisting a Police Officer.

This is Clemons’ third domestic violence offense and 4th offense as a habitual offender.

These charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department back in May of this year.

A judge sentenced Clemons up to 30 years in prison and will have to pay nearly $2,000 in fines, costs, and attorney fees.

Post Views: 139



Trending Now
Two Men Dead After Crash in Clare County
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Man Dead After Shooting Involving Clare County Deputies
Remington Hernandez November 22, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Harrison Man Headed to Prison After Admitting to Several Crimes
Share No Comment