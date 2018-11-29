Harrison Man Headed to Prison After Admitting to Several Crimes

A Harrison man is headed to prison after admitting to multiple crimes.

In October, Byron Clemons plead guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault of a Prison Employee, and resisting a Police Officer.

This is Clemons’ third domestic violence offense and 4th offense as a habitual offender.

These charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department back in May of this year.

A judge sentenced Clemons up to 30 years in prison and will have to pay nearly $2,000 in fines, costs, and attorney fees.