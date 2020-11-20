Harrison Man Flees from Police Later Found and Arrested for Drugs

Back in October police say they tried to pull Darik Anderson over in Harrison.

During the attempted traffic stop, the suspect led police on a chase and crashed into a fire hydrant.

The driver then ran from the police on foot, and police were unable to find him.

During a search of the vehicle, police found drugs.

Further investigation led to police finding Anderson and taking him to Clare County Jail.

The suspect now faces multiple charges including Controlled Substance-Possession of Methamphetamine and Police Officer-Fleeing and Eluding.

Anderson was arraigned Thursday and has a $90,000 bond.