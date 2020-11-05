- Advertisement -
Harrison Man Faces Felony for Driving Drunk in Alpena Co.

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 5, 2020
A Harrison man was arrested after allegedly swerving on M-32 Highway in Green Township back in October. 

Police say they stopped Gregory J. Pyne, and gave him a sobriety test. 

Further investigation led to the suspects arrest. 

Pyne is currently in Alpena County Jail and faces a felony for one count Felony Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense.

He has a $8,000 bond and is due back in court November 12,2020.

