Harrison Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants, Handgun in Clare Co.
Posted On October 26, 2020
222 Views0
A Fugitive is in Clare County Jail after being arrested in the City of Harrison Thursday.
Police say they found the 30-year-old suspect from Harrison with outstanding warrants in the parking lot of a gas station.
After police searched his car they found a handgun in the backseat.
The man admitted to the gun being his and not having a concealed pistol license.
The man was taken to Clare County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned.