Harrison Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants, Handgun in Clare Co.

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 26, 2020
A Fugitive is in Clare County Jail after being arrested in the City of Harrison Thursday. 

Police say they found the 30-year-old suspect from Harrison with outstanding warrants in the parking lot of a gas station. 

After police searched his car they found a handgun in the backseat. 

The man admitted to the gun being his and not having a concealed pistol license. 

The man was taken to Clare County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned. 

 

