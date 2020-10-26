Harrison Man Arrested for Outstanding Warrants, Handgun in Clare Co.

A Fugitive is in Clare County Jail after being arrested in the City of Harrison Thursday.

Police say they found the 30-year-old suspect from Harrison with outstanding warrants in the parking lot of a gas station.

After police searched his car they found a handgun in the backseat.

The man admitted to the gun being his and not having a concealed pistol license.

The man was taken to Clare County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned.