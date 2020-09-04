Harrison Man Arrested for Meth in Clare County

On Thursday, September 3, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call from a property owner requesting a check on his property, he believed his tenants were using illegal drugs at the home.

Deputies found James Carl Case III, a 39-year-old male from Harrison, asleep at the kitchen table with a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine sitting on a pizza box on the table.

The sleeping male then awoke and threw the pipe inside of the pizza box.

Deputies took Case outside and he was found to be in possession a large amount of white powder believed to be methamphetamine and was then placed under arrest.

Another male was inside the house, he took off moving toward the back of the house.

There was also a female and a 2-year-old child at the house.

James Case was arraigned on the charges of controlled substance deliver manufacturing of methamphetamine and controlled substance possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

James Case had a bond set at $400,000.00 cash or surety.

James Case was also arraigned for a warrant he had at the time of arrest concerning probation violations.

His bond was set at $500.00 cash in his name in that matter.

James Carl Case remains lodged at the Clare County Jail at this time.