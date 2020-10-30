- Advertisement -
Harrison Man Arrested for Meth After Traffic Stop

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 30, 2020
A 35-year-old Harrison man is in Clare County Jail after a traffic stop. 

Police say they stopped the man Friday morning near Lake Street and Main Street in the City of Harrison. 

Investigation showed the driver had a suspended driver’s license and no insurance for the vehicle.

After a search, police found suspected meth in the man’s possession. 

The suspect is currently in Clare County Jail waiting to be arraigned. 

