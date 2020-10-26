- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Harrison Man Arrested for Meth After Police Search Car in Clare Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 26, 2020
194 Views
0

A 39-year-old Harrison man is in jail for meth after police searched his vehicle Friday. 

 

Police say, they stopped to check on a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway on Ball Avenue in the city of Harrison. 

 

As police approached the vehicle they saw a firearm magazine on the front seat of the vehicle. 

 

Police had the man get out of the car and conducted a search. 

 

During the search police found individually packed baggies of methamphetamine. 

 

The suspect was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail. 

 

He is currently waiting to be arraigned. 

 

Post Views: 194



Trending Now
Mesick Man Arrested For Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree
Sierra Searcy October 20, 2020
Bay County Woman Arrested for Arson in Mackinaw City
Catilynn Fogarty October 23, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Harrison Man Arrested for Meth After Police Search Car in Clare Co.
Share No Comment