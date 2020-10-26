Harrison Man Arrested for Meth After Police Search Car in Clare Co.
Posted On October 26, 2020
194 Views0
A 39-year-old Harrison man is in jail for meth after police searched his vehicle Friday.
Police say, they stopped to check on a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway on Ball Avenue in the city of Harrison.
As police approached the vehicle they saw a firearm magazine on the front seat of the vehicle.
Police had the man get out of the car and conducted a search.
During the search police found individually packed baggies of methamphetamine.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.
He is currently waiting to be arraigned.