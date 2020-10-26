Harrison Man Arrested for Meth After Police Search Car in Clare Co.

A 39-year-old Harrison man is in jail for meth after police searched his vehicle Friday.

Police say, they stopped to check on a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway on Ball Avenue in the city of Harrison.

As police approached the vehicle they saw a firearm magazine on the front seat of the vehicle.

Police had the man get out of the car and conducted a search.

During the search police found individually packed baggies of methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Clare County Jail.

He is currently waiting to be arraigned.