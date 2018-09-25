Harley Davidson Donates Motorcycles to Wexford-Missaukee CTC

A local career tech center received a donation that will help bring its power sports program up to date.

Over the summer, Harley Davidson gave the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center four of their motorcycles.

It’s all part of an initiative by the company to get more technicians working in the field.

According to power sports instructor Dave Mackey, the industry is facing a shortage of technicians that are able to work on motorcycles.

The program invites educators like Mackey to learn more about new products at the Harley Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee.

Shortly after the training, though, Mackey received a call from the company offering a motorcycle to the power sports program.

The donation turned out to be more than expected, but will soon benefit students greatly.

In total, the bikes are worth around $85,000, but were donated at no cost to the school.

Mackey says the motorcycles will soon be ready to have students work on them.