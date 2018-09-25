Harbor Springs Officer Accused of Sex Crimes Will Not Face Charges

A Northern Michigan police officer accused of sex crimes will not face charges.

Officer Matt Pater is the subject of the allegations and a Michigan State Police investigation.

A downstate woman made those claims and the acts are alleged to have happened around 19 years ago.

At that time, Pater was an officer with the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety in Wayne County.

He would have been in his mid thirties and the accuser around 16 years-old.

In a statement, Harbor Springs officials say an internal investigation found no allegations of inappropriate behavior during his tenure at their department.

But now, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says they will not charge Pater because the incident falls outside of the statute of limitations.

In Michigan, the statute of limitations expires 10 years after the incident or 10 years after the victim’s 21st birthday.

The accuser’s 21st birthday was in 2004.