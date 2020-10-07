- Advertisement -
Harbor Springs Man Body Found in Burning Home in Emmet Co.

A man was found dead inside a burning building in Cross Village Township. 

Authorities say Tuesday afternoon  they got a report of a house fire. 

When they arrived at the scene firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters later found the body of a deceased man while putting the fire out. 

The deceased has now been identified as Mark Allen Rosalik, age 61, Harbor Springs. 

Information on what caused the fire or how Rosalik died is still unknown. 

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

