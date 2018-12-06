Harbor Springs Man Arrested for OWI After Hitting Car with Baseball Bat

A Harbor Springs man is now in custody for allegedly hitting a car with a baseball bat and driving while intoxicated.

33-year-old Chad Johnson of Harbor Springs was arrest for operating while intoxicated.

Last Friday, Gaylord troopers were dispatched to investigate the incident.

The caller reported a man hitting a car with a baseball bat in a parking lot.

Troopers pulled the man over after locating the man driving on M-119 Hwy near Pickeral Lake Rd.

A baseball bat was noted in the front passenger seat.

When asked about the baseball bat, Johnson told the trooper he struck the car because it was always having problems and he was angry at it.

Additional investigation revealed that Johnson was driving on a suspended license, had an open alcohol container in the car, and had more than one previous OWI conviction.

Johnson was lodged in the Emmet County Jail and if convicted, could face up to 5 years in prison.