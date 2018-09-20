- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Harbor Springs Police Officer Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Crimes

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 20, 2018
57 Views
0

A Northern Michigan police officer is under investigation for allegations of sex crimes that reportedly happened nearly two decades ago.

According to the City of Harbor Springs, Officer Matt Pater is the subject of the allegations and a Michigan State Police investigation.

We have learned that a downstate woman made those claims and the acts are alleged to have happened around 19 years ago.

At that time, Pater was an officer with the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety in Wayne County.

He would have been in his mid thirties and the accuser around 16 years-old.

In a statement, Harbor Springs officials say an internal investigation found no allegations of inappropriate behavior during his tenure at their department.

Although, they are also awaiting the outcome of the MSP investigation and a review by Wayne County prosecutors.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

Post Views: 57



Trending Now
Update: Woman Dead, Three Others Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez September 15, 2018
Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart
Jessica Mojonnier September 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Harbor Springs Police Officer Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Crimes
Share No Comment