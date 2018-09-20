Harbor Springs Police Officer Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Crimes

A Northern Michigan police officer is under investigation for allegations of sex crimes that reportedly happened nearly two decades ago.

According to the City of Harbor Springs, Officer Matt Pater is the subject of the allegations and a Michigan State Police investigation.

We have learned that a downstate woman made those claims and the acts are alleged to have happened around 19 years ago.

At that time, Pater was an officer with the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety in Wayne County.

He would have been in his mid thirties and the accuser around 16 years-old.

In a statement, Harbor Springs officials say an internal investigation found no allegations of inappropriate behavior during his tenure at their department.

Although, they are also awaiting the outcome of the MSP investigation and a review by Wayne County prosecutors.

We’ll update you as we learn more.