- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Harbor Spring Man Takes Plea Deal, Accused of Stealing Truck

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 30, 2020
161 Views
0

A Harbor Springs man took a plea deal Tuesday after being accused of stealing a truck. 

Zachary Krebiehl-Power pleaded guilty in Emmet County to attempted receiving and concealing a motor vehicle. 

Authorities say back in July he stole the truck from Aussie Water Sports in Grand Traverse County. 

Police tell us the truck has since been returned to the owner. 

There is no set date for Krebiehl-Power sentencing.

Post Views: 161



Trending Now
Missing Man Found Safe in Otsego County
Sierra Searcy December 23, 2020
Duo Behind Bars After Leading Police on High Speed Chase Through Crawford County
Catilynn Fogarty December 24, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Harbor Spring Man Takes Plea Deal, Accused of Stealing Truck
Share No Comment