Harbor Spring Man Takes Plea Deal, Accused of Stealing Truck

A Harbor Springs man took a plea deal Tuesday after being accused of stealing a truck.

Zachary Krebiehl-Power pleaded guilty in Emmet County to attempted receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

Authorities say back in July he stole the truck from Aussie Water Sports in Grand Traverse County.

Police tell us the truck has since been returned to the owner.

There is no set date for Krebiehl-Power sentencing.