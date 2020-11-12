Habitat for Humanity Restore: Needs High, Donations Low

It is that time of the year, temperatures have dropped and the holiday season is knocking at our front door.

With the holidays basically here, helping those in need in northern Michigan is a bit tough for non-profits like Habitat for Humanity Restore in Traverse City.

During this time of the year, donations are usually low but the need is still there.

“It is a time of year where needs are high and at the same time as the weather gets cold people don’t want to bring stuff out, they don’t think about it and it sits in the basement until spring,” said Thomas Kachadurian, Marketing Manager for Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Recently the local non-profit received a grant from Impact 100, which Kachadurian says will be used as seed money.

“ The importance of that is it is going to be seed money and it is going to get us through ten houses in the next five years. Each one helps to build a house and the next house and the next house.”

Although the grant does help, donations from the public is still a necessity.

“It is all donations,” said Kachadurian.

Donations are basically the only way that Habitat Humanity is able to fill their store with items from furniture to tools.

To donate, you can drop off your things anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For those concerned about COVID, Kachadurian says they spray down the store every night for a deep clean to make sure it is safe for shoppers.