Guests Forced to Leave After Mt. Pleasant Hotel Fire

Mt.Pleasant Fire crews responded to a fire at a hotel that left guests looking for other accommodations.

Around 7:30 Friday night, firefighters rushed to the Fairfield Inn on University Park Drive.

One on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the heating unit in room 218.

The room was unoccupied at the time, but building’s fire alarm forced the evacuation of the entire building.

Crews also found that the sprinkler system extinguished the fire before they arrived.

As a result, however, the building’s lobby suffered water damage.

Room 218 also received extensive fire and smoke damage.

Thankfully no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Uprooted guests were able to gather their belongings and were all relocated.