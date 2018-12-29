GTSO: Man Arrested For Holding Woman Against Her Will

A Benzie County man is behind bars after allegedly holding a woman against her will.

At around 6:30 Thursday evening, a woman reported that a 63 year-old man had kept her in the Kingsley area.

The man was reportedly known to the woman and had held her for around five hours.

The woman also reported that the suspect was brandishing a handgun.

She was uninjured in the incident.

With the help of the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken into custody Friday evening.

He’s expected to be arraigned on charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm.