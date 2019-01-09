GTSO: Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Chase In Stolen Vehicle

A man was taken into custody after reportedly running from a deputy in a stolen vehicle.

At around 1:10 Tuesday afternoon, a Grand Traverse County deputy was on Garfield Rd. near Black Bark Lane.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens, in an attempt to stop the Blazer, but it continued south.

The Blazer then turned onto Salon Rd., where it lost control and hit a tree.

When speaking with the man, the deputy allegedly saw open alcohol in the vehicle and asked the man why he didn’t stop.

The man replied, reportedly saying “I’m rolling dirty”.

Upon further investigation, a sobriety test showed the man had a point 1-2-7 blood alcohol content.

The vehicle was also reported as stolen from Traverse City.

The man was arrested for drunk driving, 4th Offense, fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license, operating without insurance, and possession of stolen property.