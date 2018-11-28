Man Arrested For Drugs Crimes After Traffic Stop

The Grand Traverse Interdiction team arrested a man after finding drugs during a traffic stop.

Yesterday evening, the interdiction team were conducting patrols on US-31 North in the area of the East Bay Township hotel district.

An officer pulled a vehicle over in a traffic stop near 4 Mile Road and observed drug paraphernalia.

One of the passengers were found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

After searching the passenger, deputies found about 10 grams of suspected heroin in his pocket.

The 38 year old Frederic man was later lodged at the Grand Traverse Jail on a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin and for the outstanding warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team was developed in 2016 as a responsible proactive effort to reduce crime, deter crime and arrest criminals.