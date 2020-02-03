- Advertisement -
Grocery Store Employee Robbed at Gunpoint in Van Buren Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 3, 2020
A store employee robbed at gunpoint, right here in the local area.

Caught on surveillance cams, the suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and his face covered.

It all happened Saturday at Midway Grocery in Hamilton Township.

The employee describes the gunman as being a Hispanic man in his thirties.

Police say the suspect came into the store and threatened the victim with a handgun.

Surveillance cams show the suspect taking cash from the register and a bottle of wine from the counter.

After the robbery, the suspect went southbound from the store.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

