Grocery Store Employee Robbed at Gunpoint in Van Buren Co.
Posted On February 3, 2020
A store employee robbed at gunpoint, right here in the local area.
Caught on surveillance cams, the suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and his face covered.
It all happened Saturday at Midway Grocery in Hamilton Township.
The employee describes the gunman as being a Hispanic man in his thirties.
Police say the suspect came into the store and threatened the victim with a handgun.
Surveillance cams show the suspect taking cash from the register and a bottle of wine from the counter.
After the robbery, the suspect went southbound from the store.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.