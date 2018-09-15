Gretchen Whitmer Visits Traverse City on the Campaign Trail

Democrat nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Traverse City on the campaign trail this weekend.

Whitmer joined other local candidates at the democratic campaign office on Garfield Rd.

It’s all part of a push to boost voter turnout and enthusiasm around Grand Traverse County.

Among the topics the candidates focused on were education, healthcare, clean water, and fixing roads.

With that, Whitmer says that she can work across the isle and that Michiganders deserve a governor that works for them.

Another central point of the visit was encouraging people to volunteer and spread the party’s message.

Election day is Tuesday, November 6th. For more information on the candidates, log onto the Secretary of State’s website.