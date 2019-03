Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed her first bill into law.

Senate Bill 87 amends the Revised Judicature Act to retain a judgeship at the 95th-A District Court in Menominee County.

The judgeship was slated for elimination when the current judge announced his retirement.

The bill passed in both chambers in the legislature unanimously.

According to the governor, preserving this seat will help the community establish a drug treatment court to combat the opioid epidemic.